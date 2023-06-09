iHeartRadio

Calgary police request public assistance in search for missing senior


Police are looking for information about Penshu Wu, who was last seen early Friday morning in Citadel

Calgary police are seeking public assistance to help locate a senior reported missing from the northwest community of Citadel.

Pengshun Wu, 83, was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday morning in the 1000 block of Citadel Meadow Point N.W.

Wu has a medical condition and his family and police are concerned for his well-being.

He's described as 160 centimetres (5'3") tall, bald, with a slim build and brown eyes. He was believed to be wearing black Adidas pants with a white stripe and black running shoes.

Wu doesn't speak English. He speaks Mandarin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

