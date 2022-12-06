iHeartRadio

Calgary police say missing teen not dressed for cold weather has been found


Calgary police confirm a teenage girl missing since Sunday night has been located.

Police say 16-year-old Shantaya Ray Lefthand was last seen in the community of Cranston at 5 p.m.

Family, along with investigators, were concerned for her wellbeing as she wasn't dressed for the cold weather.

Police confirmed Wednesday morning that the teen had been found.

