Calgary police search for 2 missing teen girls who may be together

Calgary police are asking for help to locate two teenage girls, ages 13 and 16, who may be in each other's company.

Starla Rider Rabbit, 13, was last seen in the 16 Avenue N.E. area on Sept. 3.

She is described as being 162 centimetres (5'4") tall with a slim build and has brown eyes and long black hair. She was wearing a black tank top, grey plaid shirt and black shorts when she was last seen.

Shakira Bearspaw, 16, was last seen leaving the Saddleridge area on Sept. 15.

Bearspaw is described as being 167 cms (5'6") tall with a medium build and has brown eyes and blonde, shoulder-length hair.

She was wearing black hoodie and grey sweatpants when last seen.

Police do not thnk foul play was involved in the girls' disappearances.

"Although these cases do not meet the threshold for an Amber Alert, we are working with our partners at the Missing Children Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating the girls," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



