Calgary police search for Bowness woman missing since August

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a woman who went missing from the community of Bowness this summer.

Charmaine Geddes, 30, was last seen leaving her home in late August.

Police say it's uncommon for her to be out of contact with family and friends for this length of time, and they're concerned for her well-being.

Geddes is described as 5'3" tall (160 centimetres), 116 pounds (53 kilograms) with a slim build, brown eyes and red hair. She is known to frequent the downtown area.

Police say there's nothing at this time to indicate that foul play is involved.

Anyone with information on Geddes' whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.