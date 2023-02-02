Calgary police search for information on hit-and-run

Calgary police have released a photo of a vehicle they say may have information about a serious hit-and-run last month in the hopes of tracking down the driver.

The crash happened in the intersection of 52nd Street and 61st Avenue S.E. at about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 19.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital in serious condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

She remains in hospital, police said.

The driver failed to remain at the scene.

Now, officials are looking to identify the driver of a truck spotted driving by a Petro Canada gas station near the scene.

Police say that driver may have information pertinent to the investigation and would like to speak with them.

The truck is described as a light-coloured half-ton hauling a flatbed trailer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips