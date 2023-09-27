Calgary police search for missing 13-year-old
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing teen.
Thirteen-year-old Angeline Boucher, also known as Amber, was last seen in the 4700 block of Richard Road S.W., in the community of Lincoln Park, around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Police say while there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved, family are concerned for Boucher's well-being.
Boucher is described as 5'3" (160 centimetres) and 125 pounds (57 kilograms) with a medium build, brown eyes and black, chin-length hair.
"Although this case does not meet the threshold of an Amber Alert, we are working with our partners at the Missing Children’s Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating Angeline," police said in a Tuesday news release.
Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.
-
After OSSTF accepts proposal to avoid strike, Lecce urges other teachers' unions to do the sameOntario’s minister of education is urging three of the province’s four major teachers’ unions to sign an agreement that will avert future strikes and see outstanding issues at the bargaining table sent to binding arbitration.
-
'Little gardeners on the tundra': The surprising effect Arctic foxes have on our ecosystemManitoba researchers are illuminating the surprising effects predators like Arctic foxes have on our environment.
-
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of CommonsThe University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in parliament last week.
-
Hundreds of anti-SOGI protestors disrupt Abbotsford school board meetingAn Abbotsford school board meeting was forced to end early Tuesday evening after hundreds of protestors showed up to oppose the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) in schools.
-
1 dead after assault in Chinatown: Vancouver policeVancouver police say one person is dead following an assault in Chinatown Thursday morning.
-
Two G2 drivers charged with stunt driving on eastern Ontario roadsOntario Provincial Police say an officer observed a vehicle travelling 164 km/h on Highway 416 near Spencerville on Wednesday.
-
Shooting at McDonald's parking now being investigated as homicideWaterloo regional police say a fatal shooting in Kitchener on Wednesday is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
Increased spending sees Nova Scotia budget deficit jump to $403 millionNova Scotia is now on track to run a $402.7-million deficit this fiscal year, a jump of $123.8 million from what was forecast in the budget tabled in March.
-
Racing drivers clocked at 150 km/h on Conestoga ParkwayWaterloo regional police have charged two drivers who were allegedly travelling at 150 km per hour in a 90 km per hour zone.