Calgary police search for missing 13-year-old

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing teen.

Thirteen-year-old Angeline Boucher, also known as Amber, was last seen in the 4700 block of Richard Road S.W., in the community of Lincoln Park, around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Police say while there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved, family are concerned for Boucher's well-being.

Boucher is described as 5'3" (160 centimetres) and 125 pounds (57 kilograms) with a medium build, brown eyes and black, chin-length hair.

"Although this case does not meet the threshold of an Amber Alert, we are working with our partners at the Missing Children’s Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating Angeline," police said in a Tuesday news release.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.