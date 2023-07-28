Calgary police search for missing man not heard from since June

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man missing for more than a month.

Cody Higbee, 33, was last heard from on June 14. Police say he has a medical condition and may be confused or disoriented.

"His friends, family and police are concerned for his well-being," said a Friday news release.

Higbee has been known to spend time near Chinook Centre and in the Bridlewood area, near the CTrain lines, according to police.

He is described as being 5'7" tall and approximately 140 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.