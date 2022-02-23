Calgary police search for robbery suspect connected to at least 6 sexual assaults

Calgary police are investigating at least six robberies and related sexual assaults at businesses in the Montgomery, Chinook and Ogden areas over the last month.

The robberies and assaults happened between Jan. 10 and Jan. 30 and in each instance, a man went into a personal care business, demanded money at gunpoint, then sexually assaulted female employees.

Due to the nature of the offences, some victims were initially reluctant to come forward to police.

"Each time, the offender posed as a potential customer and made efforts to determine if the victims were alone in the establishment prior to engaging in his crimes," police said.

"In some instances, the man stayed in the business speaking with employees and revealing personal details. When interrupted by other staff or customers, the offender would flee the scene."

There are at least seven victims in the six reported incidents, police said.

The suspect is described as a 30 to 50-year-old man, about 185 centimetres (6'1") tall and 108 kilograms (240 pounds), with reddish hair and a beard.

He was wearing a light Columbia winter jacket with grey sleeves and black track pants during some of the offences. He has also worn both running shoes and shorter black boots, and either a baseball cap or a black toque.

"We are making a plea for the individual responsible for these offences to come forward to police and turn yourself in so further harm can be prevented," said Det. Timothy Fitzgibbon with the Calgary Police Service sexual assault investigative Unit. "We have numerous images and are confident someone will identify the person involved."

The suspect has been seen driving a 2011 to 2020 black Dodge Caravan SXT with extra driving lamps on the lower front bumper area and upgraded mag rims.

There is no time limit for reporting a sexual assault in Canada.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or 911 if there is a crime in progress.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.