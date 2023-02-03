Calgary police seek assistance identifying suspect in casino heist
Calgary police are seeking public assistance identifying a man suspected of being responsible for a casino robbery that took place Tuesday night in southeast Calgary.
Just before 10 p.m. that night, a man entered the Deerfoot Inn and Casino at 11500 35 Street S.E., approached employees, said he had a weapon and asked for money.
He fled the casino with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No one was injured, and no property damaged.
The man is described as heavily built, wearing a medical mask, black jacket, black toque, and blue jeans.
We’re asking the public for their help in identifying a man believed to be responsible for a robbery that occurred earlier this week at the Deerfoot Inn & Casino. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or @StopCrimeYYC. #yyc https://t.co/pWCf74llRp pic.twitter.com/p1Fool39aC— Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) February 3, 2023
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
-
Law Society of Ontario files court application to stop Metrolinx from axing trees at Osgoode HallThe Law Society of Ontario has filed an application with the Superior Court of Justice seeking to stop Metrolinx from axing trees at Osgoode Hall.
-
Tri-Cities mayors concerned about new YVR arrivals flight path over their communitiesThe mayors of Port Coquitlam and Port Moody want Nav Canada — the organization that creates flight paths for airports across the country — to pause its plans for a new YVR arrivals route that will direct many large airplanes over their communities.
-
Power utilities prepare for peak demand as extreme cold moves inPower utilities across the Maritimes are preparing for peak demand as extreme cold moves through the region.
-
'Just absolute scum of the earth': Family upset after senior with dementia defrauded by someone posing as care workerSeventy-nine-year-old William Herbert thought the woman coming to see him was a nurse who needed to do bloodwork. But instead of helping him, it’s alleged she stole from him.
-
-
Serial tire slasher flattens 21 tires in northeast Calgary neighbourhoodPolice are investigating a series of tire slashing incidents in northeast Calgary.
-
Seafood processing plant in N.B. destroyed following explosion, fire; 2 workers injuredA seafood processing plant in Portage, N.B., has been completely destroyed following a major fire Friday afternoon.
-
Kitchener Rangers host their Highway 7 rivals at the AudThe Kitchener Rangers faced off against the Guelph Storm Friday night at the Aud.
-