Calgary police seek driver in hit-and-run that left woman injured

Police are looking for a driver who left the scene after striking a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk Thursday morning.

Calgary police told CTV News that a woman was crossing in the intersection of 17 Avenue and 28 Street S.E. at 9:25 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle.

The victim, who was in her 30s, sustained traumatic injuries, EMS said. She was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

Police are looking for a driver, who they say did not stop at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.