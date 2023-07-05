Calgary police seek driver who may have witnessed hit-and-run that injured child

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a driver believed to have witnessed a hit-and-run in Saddle Ridge last month that seriously injured a child.

The victim, a 10-year-old boy, was hit by a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer as it travelled east on Savanna Boulevard N.E. at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23.

The boy was on an e-scooter at the time, travelling in the same direction as the truck, and was hit near the intersection with Savanna Gardens N.E.

He suffered serious injuries and was helped home by Good Samaritans, where he was met by EMS.

Calgary police previously released photos of the blue Dodge Ram pickup truck believed to have hit the boy, and announced on Wednesday they had since located the vehicle, thanks to tips from the public.

While the driver is cooperating with police, charges haven't been laid.

Police are now turning their attention to the driver of another vehicle believed to have been travelling behind the pickup, saying the driver may have witnessed the incident.

The vehicle is described as a black, four-door sedan, believed to be a Chrysler 200.

Police say the driver may have important information to help further the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the second vehicle, the driver, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to call them at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.