Missing girl located by Calgary police
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Calgary police say a girl who went missing Monday evening has been found.
Police issued an alert about the disappearance on Tuesday evening, asking for the public's help in locating her.
On Wednesday morning, officials said the girl had been found.
There is no further information.
