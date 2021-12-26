Calgary police seek help to find missing man

Calgary police are seeking the public's help to locate a man who went missing a few days before Christmas.

Officials say Timothy Macmullin, 38, disappeared sometime on Dec. 22. He was last seen in the northwest community of St. Andrews Heights.

Police have worked to located him since that time, but he hasn't been found and there are concerns for his well-being.

Since his disappearance, Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning in the city of Calgary and the rest of the province. According to the advisory, wind chill values are expected to be between -40 and -50 C.

Macmullin is described as:

183 centimetres (6') tall;

82 kilograms (180 pounds);

Brown hair; and

Walks with a limp.

He was wearing black sweatpants, a blue toque, an orange puffer jacket, blue shoes and a blue facemask. Macmullin may be carrying a black duffel bag and a cloth shopping bag.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency number 403-266-1234.