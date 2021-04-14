Calgary police seek help to find missing teenage girl

Authorities are alerting the public after a 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier on Wednesday.

Police say Mavis Whitford was last seen leaving the northwest Calgary community of Bowness on April 13 at about 6:40 p.m.

She was later seen that same evening in Kensington and officials believe she could be somewhere in downtown Calgary.

Whitford is described as:

5-3 (160 centimetres) tall

Approximately 125 pounds (56.7 kilograms)

Slim build

Brown eyes

Shoulder-length brown hair

She was seen wearing a red winter jacket, black crop top, grey sweatpants, black running shoes and a blue backpack.

Police say Whitford's disappearance does not meet the threshold of an Amber Alert, so that's why one has not been called.

"At this time, there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved," police say in a release. "We are working with our partners at the Missing Children’s Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating Whitford."

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips