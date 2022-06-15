Calgary police seek information on 2 Calgary homicides, missing person case

Calgary police are looking to the public for help solving two cold case homicides and a missing person file.

Investigators have identified three cases in particular they say could be solved with help from the public, including the homicides of 18-year-old Colton Crowshoe and 31-year-old Hussam Ahmad Ismail, and the disappearance of Monique Mattar.

Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) homicide unit says no matter how much time has passed since an incident, they remain committed to finding closure for a victim’s family.

"As time passes, allegiances can change and people may recall details they haven’t yet talked to police about," Gregson said in a Wednesday release.

"People may assume we are aware of certain details but we encourage anyone who has information to contact us, regardless of how insignificant they think their information is."

Gregson says police are hopeful that by re-circulating these cases, those who have information will come forward.

COLTON CROWSHOE HOMICIDE

Colton Crowshoe west missing almost eight years ago. He was last seen alive by friends leaving a house party in the Abbeydale area on July 4, 2014.

His body was found just over two weeks later, on July 24, in a retention pond at 16th Avenue N.E. and Stoney Trail.

Investigators determined Crowshoe's death was a homicide, and though numerous witnesses have been interviewed and investigators have received a number of tips, no arrests have been made.

HUSSAM ISMAIL HOMICIDE

Hussam Ismail was found dead in a vehicle riddled with bullet holes in the area of 12th Avenue N.E. and Centre Street North on Feb. 23, 2017.

At the time, police said the victim's home was in the 200 block of 10th Avenue N.E. and that it was believed a home invasion occurred there around the time of the homicide, but it was unclear if it happened before or after the death.

On June 27, 2017, police released a composite sketch of a man believed to be connected to the home invasion and death.

A CCTV photo of a dark vehicle seen speeding away from the scene of the shooting was also released in the hope it would generate tips, though the image was not very clear due to the speed of the vehicle.

DISAPPEARANCE OF MONIQUE MATTAR

Monique Mattar, 44, was last seen in the northeast community of Greenview at around 5 p.m. on April 20, 2009.

She is described as being 168 centimetres (5’6”) tall, weighing approximately 61 kilograms (134 pounds) and having brown eyes, black shoulder-length hair and a tribal tattoo on her lower back.

CONTACT CALGARY POLICE

Gregson says these investigations will not be closed until they are solved.

"We know it has been tremendously difficult for the families of these victims who have continued to search for answers and we’re asking anyone with information, big or small, to come forward," he added.

Anyone with information on any of the above cases is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or by contacting Crime Stoppers anonymously.