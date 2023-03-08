Calgary police seek information on Deerfoot Trail death

Calgary police are looking to speak to anyone who may have more information about a fatal incident that took place on Deerfoot Trail in late January.

Officials say police were called at 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 24 after a woman was found on the ground in the northbound lanes of the highway between Peigan Trail and 17th Avenue S.E.

Police say the victim was struck by one or more vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now looking to speak to additional witnesses.

"At least one vehicle believed to have struck the pedestrian did not remain on scene, and would have sustained front-end damage as a result of hitting the pedestrian," police said in a release.

That vehicle is described as a dark-coloured, small to mid-size sedan, officials said Wednesday.

In addition to making contact with that driver, officials say they would also like to speak with anyone who might know something about what happened.

"We are asking for anyone with information to come forward to police," said Sgt. Colin Foster of the Calgary Police Service's traffic section.

"Any detail, no matter how big or small, could be vital to furthering our investigation and ultimately providing answers to the victim’s family."

Foster says while the death is not considered criminal in nature, it is a hit-and-run and they want to "establish the full circumstances" of the incident.

"We know the reasons why the pedestrian was on the roadway but, still, it's the collision side that we're still investigating."

He says dash cam footage taken by anyone driving by would be very helpful to police.

"There's lots and lots of vehicles out on the road now that have dash cams. Anybody who may have been travelling northbound on Deerfoot around that time may have captured the vehicle either shortly before or shortly after that collision."

Foster says the family of the victim has also reached out to those involved and shared a statement from them on Wednesday:

We understand it must have been a shock when it happened. We offer our empathy and compassion to you. We are not angry – only sad. We imagine you are as well. Please, we appeal to you to come forward so we can begin to heal and move on in life as best as we collectively can.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.