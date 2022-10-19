Calgary police seek missing man last seen in Edmonton in June

Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man missing since the summer.

Tyler Grey Manuel, 45, from Calgary, was last seen in downtown Edmonton on Monday, June 18, 2022.

He is described as approximately 170 centimetres (5'7") tall, 82 kilograms (180 pounds) with a medium build and grey and brown hair.

Despite multiple attempts to locate Manuel, police say investigators have been unable to contact him.

Though there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved, police say they are concerned for Manuel's wellbeing, as are his family.

Anyone with information on Manuel's whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police by calling 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.