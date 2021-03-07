Calgary police issued an alert after a 29-year-old man was reported missing late last week.

Officials say Cody Presnell was reported missing on March 4, but hasn't been seen in person since Feb. 21 in the community of Livingston.

"His family have lost contact with him and are concerned as this is out of character for Cody," police said in a release.

Presnell, who has ties to Invermere, B.C., is described as:

Caucasian

Approximately 5-10 (178 centimetres)

140 pounds (63.5 kilograms)

Blue eyes

Blond hair

Police say he also has tattoos, including some on his left forearm of the name "Hayden" and a photo of a rifle.

When Presnell was last seen, police say he was wearing a black hat with a red, white and blue Champion logo, a black jacket, blue jeans and black Nike Air shoes.

(Supplied)

Anyone with information about his disappearance, or his movements any time after Sunday, Feb. 21, is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any one of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: "P3 Tips"