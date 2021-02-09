The Calgary Police Service confirms the search for a man last seen in the city’s northwest has concluded and he is safe.

**Original story appears below**

The Calgary Police Service is asking for tips from the public as the search continues for a man last seen in the city’s northwest.

According to police, 25-year-old Ray Tallow was reported missing on Monday. His last known whereabouts were in the community of Varsity.

Tallow is described as:

Indigenous

Approximately 193 centimetres (6-4) tall

Weighing 132 kilograms (290 lbs)

Having long black hair

Investigators believe Tallow may be heading to the Lethbridge area.

The 25-year-old's disappearance comes as extreme cold warnings have been issued for the entire province of Alberta.

Anyone with information regarding Tallow's whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.