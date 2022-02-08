Calgary police seek missing teen last seen in Woodlands

Calgary police are hoping to find a missing teenager last seen in southwest Calgary.

Police say 13-year-old Baelin Pugsley, who prefers to be called Sadie, has been missing since Tuesday and was last seen at around 3:50 p.m. in the community of Woodlands.

Pugsley is described as 5’8” tall and approximately 130 pounds with a slim build, brown eyes, brown hair and black glasses.

Police say Pugsley was wearing a distinctive blue, green and yellow Bench jacket, khaki jeans and black Under Armour running shoes.

“At this time there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved,” police said in a Tuesday news release.

“Although this case does not meet the threshold for an Amber alert, we are working with our partners at the Missing Children Society of Canada to issue an alert in hopes of locating Baelin.”

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.