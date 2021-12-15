Calgary police seek missing woman last seen in city's northwest
Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a woman reported missing last night.
Investigators say friends and family of Stacy Dawn Molleken, 40, haven't been able to get a hold of her.
She was last seen leaving her residence in 2100 block of Halifax Crescent N.W. at about 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
Her family then reported her missing at 8 p.m.
"After conducting a search of her residence, speaking with witnesses and reviewing CCTV, police have been unable to locate Stacy and are concerned for her welfare," police said in a Wednesday news release.
Can you help us locate Stacy MOLLEKEN? She was last seen leaving her residence in the community of Banff Trail yesterday, Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6:50 a.m. We are concerned for her welfare.
Please call 403-266-1234 or @StopCrimeYYC with any info. #yyc https://t.co/sZjRztnqVd pic.twitter.com/ustW9iJmsO
Molleken is described as being 160 centimetres (5’3”) tall, 54 kilograms (120 pounds), with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information about Molleken's whereabouts are asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
