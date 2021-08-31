Calgary police seek person of interest in downtown homicide, believe he may be in Red Deer area

Calgary police are asking for help from the public to locate a man who is considered a person of interest in a homicide earlier this month.

Police and paramedics were called to an apartment in the 200 block of Sixth Avenue S.W. about 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 for a check on welfare, where they found Michael Donald Lloyd, 42, deceased. Police said it was apparent Lloyd had died several days before investigators were called.

Steven Joseph Reader, 27, is considered a person of interest in the homicide. He is also wanted on a warrant for breach of probation.

Reader is described as being 182 centimetres (6') tall, and weighing 79 kilograms (175 pounds), with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He has a small cross tattoo under his right eye and one across his knuckles that reads "PUFF RYDA". Investigators believe he may be staying in or around the Red Deer area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403.266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.