Calgary police seek public assistance in arson investigation

Calgary police are seeking public assistance in identifying two people who may have information regarding an arson investigation.

The men were seen in Bridgeland on Monday, May 24.

One was wearing a light blue hoodie, grey pants and had a BMX bicycle with him. The other wore a red hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or via the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.