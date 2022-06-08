Calgary police seek public assistance in Hidden Valley assault

The Calgary police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man they believe is connected to an assault and attempted robbery that took place in northwest Calgary last week.

At around 10:35 a.m. on June 1, police believe a man approached a woman walking around Hidden Ranch Circle and Hidden Valley Drive N.W., grabbed her and held a knife to her neck while demanding money.

The victim broke free and ran to safety, sustaining minor injuries from the assault.

The suspect is described as a man between 35 and 40 years old, approximately 180 cm (5'11") tall, with a medium build.

At the time of the assault, he wore dark pants, a puffy black jacket and was clean shaven and bald.

Anyone with information who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dashcam video is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.