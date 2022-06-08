Calgary police seek public assistance in Hidden Valley assault
The Calgary police are seeking public assistance in identifying a man they believe is connected to an assault and attempted robbery that took place in northwest Calgary last week.
At around 10:35 a.m. on June 1, police believe a man approached a woman walking around Hidden Ranch Circle and Hidden Valley Drive N.W., grabbed her and held a knife to her neck while demanding money.
The victim broke free and ran to safety, sustaining minor injuries from the assault.
The suspect is described as a man between 35 and 40 years old, approximately 180 cm (5'11") tall, with a medium build.
At the time of the assault, he wore dark pants, a puffy black jacket and was clean shaven and bald.
Anyone with information who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dashcam video is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.
-
Enrolment lower than projected for WRDSBOfficials at the Waterloo Region District School Board say enrolment for next September is lower than projected.
-
-
Ottawa waiving permit fees related to storm damageThe city of Ottawa is waiving the demolition and building permit fees for residents repairing homes and properties following the devastating storm nearly three weeks ago.
-
City creates fund to help accelerate growth of tech and innovation sectorThe City of Calgary is investing $4 million to create a fund to accelerate the growth of the local tech and innovation sector.
-
Cultural and religious days of significance added to EPSB calendarThe Edmonton Public School board has approved a calendar for the 2023-24 school year that will include additional days off for cultural and religious days of significance that were not previously observed.
-
Search underway after unoccupied speedboat found drifting near VancouverCrews from several different agencies descended on the waters off downtown Vancouver Wednesday afternoon after an unoccupied boat was discovered drifting with keys in its ignition.
-
North Bay hairstylist offers free haircuts for those down on their luckWhen cutting hair, Shawna Lafreniere listens to the stories her clients tell her. For the last two Wednesdays, she's been cutting and styling the hair of struggling people who are down on their luck.
-
'Outraged and distraught': Reaction to disabled B.C. woman’s approval for medically-assisted deathA B.C. woman speaking out about “deathcare” being easier to access than adequate healthcare is sending shockwaves throughout the country, with many saying her experience is a potent example of the slippery slope of expanding access to MAiD.
-
How a New Brunswick chef imports gourmet goose fat from FranceIf you've ever wanted a gourmet French fry, you need to see chef Thane Mallory at Gulliver's World Café in the Village of Gagetown, N.B.