Calgary police seek public assistance locating missing man

Calgary police are seeking public assistance to find Douglas Bigeagle, who was last seen in Mahogany, a southeast Calgary community, on Thursday between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Bigeagle's family reported him missing. Police have been searching but have been unable to locate him.

Bigeagle is described as 177 cm (5'10") tall, around 90 kilograms (200 pounds), with medium build, brown eyes, long brown hair on top with an undercut held by a purple elastic and a scraggly beard.

He has a bald spot on his head and scars on his left leg. He also has a nose stud on his right side and a feather earring in his left ear.

Bigeagle was last seen dressed in a burgundy grey zip up hoodie, black sweatpants and beige hiking boots.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google play store.

