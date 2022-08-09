Calgary police seek public assistance to locate suspect in July shooting

The Calgary Police is asking for public assistance in looking for a young woman wanted in connection to a July shooting.

Alexandra Rae Pengelly, 21 is wanted on three charges: one count of robbery with a firearm, and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Pengelly is being described as 160 cm (5’3”) tall with a slim build, weighing 54.43 kg (120 pounds), with brown hairs and hazel eyes.

Police believe Pengelly is connected to a July 2 shooting where a man was allegedly shot at the intersection of 14th Street SE and MacLeod Trail SE. The man was taken to the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The police said his injuries are life-altering.

Three people have already been charged and located in connection to the shooting.

Jeremy Robert Ferguson, 25 and 32-year-old Catlin Dennis Thomas both face charges of attempted murder, while Samuel Joseph Graydon, 30, has been charged with robbery with a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding Pengelly’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.