Calgary police seek Subaru Impreza connected to deadly gang-related shooting

Calgary Police Service investigators have identified a suspect vehicle in connection with the fatal May long weekend shooting in the community of Bankview.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of 26th Avenue S.W. at around 5:30 p.m. on May 22 following reports of gunshots and discovered a man dead in a vehicle in the alleyway.

The shooting victim has been identified as 25-year-old Gurkeert "Gary" Singh Kalkat, who has ties to both Calgary and Surrey, B.C.

Investigators say the suspects fled the area in a Honda Odyssey. The minivan, which has since been determined to have been reported stolen, was located a short time later in the 2200 block of 31st Avenue S.W, approximately 10 blocks from the scene of the shooting.

Witness reports indicated two people had attempted to light the minivan on fire and one may have suffered burns to his arms and hands.

The suspects fled the area in a second getaway vehicle, described by police as a blue Subaru Impreza sedan. Police says the vehicle is believed to have continued west on 32nd Avenue, south on 22nd Street, west on 33rd Avenue, before entering the northbound lanes of Crowchild Trail.

Members of the CPS homicide unit believe the fatal shooting was "targeted, pre-planned and deliberate" and connected to gang activity in B.C.'s lower mainland

"There is a good probability that these offenders travelled to Calgary with the sole purpose of committing this homicide," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta. "This is not the first time we have seen gang conflict from outside of Calgary enter our city, however, wherever these gang members are, they are putting citizens, friends, family members and police officers around them at risk."

Police have been in contact with hospitals throughout Alberta and B.C. in their attempt to locate the suspect who likely suffered burns.

Anyone having information regarding the shooting or the location of the Subaru Impreza is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.