Calgary police seek surveillance footage after shots fired in Castleridge

Calgary police are looking to the public for information on a shooting in the community of Castleridge earlier this week.

Gunshots were reported in the 0 to 100 block of Castleglen Crescent N.E. at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

Police believe the gunfire came after an altercation between the occupants of two parked vehicles.

One of the people involved suffered minor injuries when he was shot.

"The occupants in the vehicle responsible for the shooting fled the scene prior to police arrival," said police in a Tuesday news release.

Anyone with any information, surveillance or dash-cam footage is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.