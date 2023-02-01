Calgary police seek suspect in show-home sex assault
Police are on the hunt for a man said to have sexually assaulted a woman who was working in a Calgary show home.
It happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. in the southwest neighbourhood of Alpine Park.
Police say a man entered a show home on Alpine Avenue and acted as a potential home buyer.
As a female employee toured the man around the home, he confined her to a room and touched her in a sexual manner without consent, police say.
When the woman threatened to call police, he fled.
The suspect is middle-aged, six feet to 6’2” with a heavy build and a thick brown and grey beard.
He wore a grey jacket or hoodie, blue pants and a black toque.
He drove away in a dark-coloured SUV similar to an older-model Toyota RAV4.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or calgarycrimestoppers.org, or through the P3 Tips app.
