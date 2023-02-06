Calgary police seek teen missing since end of January

Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a teen who has been missing since late last month.

Ceira Wolfear, 13, was last seen downtown on Jan. 29.

Police say though it's not uncommon for her to be out of touch with her family, the length of time she's been unaccounted for "is concerning."

Wolfear is described as approximately 163 centimetres tall (5'4") and 53 kilograms (115 pounds) with a slim build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say there is nothing to indicate foul play is involved.

Though the case doesn't meet the threshold for issuing an Amber Alert, investigators are working with the Missing Children’s Society of Canada in hopes of locating Wolfear.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.