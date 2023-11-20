Calgary police seeking suspect in poppy donation box theft

Police are looking for help identifying a man believed to have stolen a poppy box from a southeast Calgary restaurant earlier this month.

In a social media post Monday, Calgary police said the theft occurred at a McDonald’s, located at 13780 Bow Bottom Tr. S.E., around 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Security footage released by police shows a man placing an order at the counter. He then appears to grab the poppy donation box and put it in his jacket while the employee fulfills his order.

The man then left the restaurant with his drink.

Police described the suspect as approximately 50 years old, having a greying beard, wearing glasses, a black hat with a poppy on it, a blue winter jacket, a purple t-shirt, black pants and black shoes with orange laces.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.

