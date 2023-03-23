Calgary police seize $1.6M worth of cocaine from New Brighton home
Calgary police say $1.6 million worth of cocaine was seized from a New Brighton home earlier this month.
The illegal drugs were located in a house in the 3300 block of New Brighton Gardens on March 16 as part of a trafficking investigation.
A home in the 0 to 100 block of Pantego Lane N.W. was searched that same day.
Along with the cocaine – 16 kilograms in total – police recovered electronic money counters, an airsoft rifle and pistol, airsoft ammunition magazines and a body armour carrier from the residences.
Steven Tse, 36, is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and is scheduled to appear in court on May 10.
Anyone with information about the seizure is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or submit tips to Crime Stoppers anonymously.
