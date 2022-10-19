Calgary police seize arsenal of weapons in Rosscarrock drug bust, 5 charged

Calgary police say four women and one man are facing charges after a drug bust in the community of Rosscarrock that saw a "significant" amount of of edged weapons and imitation firearms seized.

Police launched an investigation into potential drug trafficking activity in April 2021 and 17 months later, on Oct. 3, executed a search warrant at a home in the 0 to 100 block of Rossdale Road S.W.

During the search, police seized the following items:

130 grams of a combination of methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine;

11 firearms and imitation firearms;

100 edged weapons including knives and machetes;

Three batons;

Three cans of bear spray;

Stolen property and identification documents;

Multiple cell phones;

One motorcycle and two bicycles; and

$1,000 in cash.

Five Calgarians are facing a multitude of charges, including:

Crystal Lynn Leighton, 30, is charged with five counts of possession of imitation weapons for a dangerous purpose, two counts of possession of stolen property, 16 counts of possession of identity documents, one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, one count of proceeds of crime and 46 breaches of court conditions.

Nicole Emma Hiltz, 32, is charged with three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for purpose of trafficking.

Maria Andrea Muller, 49, is charged with four counts of possession of identity documents, six counts of possession of stolen property, two counts of possession of the proceeds of crime and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Gina Lyn Sterkenberg, 52, is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Timothy Lee Farney, 46, is charged with three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Sgt. Chris Warren with the Calgary Police Service prolific offender engagement team says all of the accused were known to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.