Calgary Police Service to examine Alberta Police Misconduct Database

The Calgary Police Service will review the content of an online database detailing hundreds of examples of confirmed police misconduct in Alberta over the last three decades.

The Alberta Police Misconduct Database, a searchable online portal that outlines more than 400 incidents of police misconduct over a period of nearly 30 years, went live Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, CPS officials said there is value in ensuring transparency but the information presented within the database has yet to be reviewed and examined by members of the service.

"The Calgary Police Service supports the use of tools and resources that are meant to educate and provide accountability and transparency, especially around tough but necessary conversations of racial discrimination within law enforcement," read a statement to CTV News.

"Until we are able to examine the information and the details from the database, we are unable to comment on specifics, or speculate the overall impact to our service and its members and communities we serve."

The portal offers users the ability to search an officer's name, keywords, a police organization or a specific year and receive results regarding specific examples of police misconduct in the province dating back to 1993.

Details regarding the incidents, ranging from violent behaviour, sexual assault and off-duty offences that resulted in charges, were secured through several avenues including court documents, disciplinary hearing transcripts, and Freedom of Information requests.

The database is run by volunteers with Devyn Enns, an Edmonton-based paralegal, serving as the database association's head and spokesperson.