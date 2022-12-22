Calgary police shoot suspect in northwest parking garage

One man is in hospital in serious but stable condition after being shot by police during a late-night standoff in a northwest parking garage.

Officers were called to Varsity Estates Circle N.W. at around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a man armed with a weapon.

Calgary Police Service officials say the responding members located the man and attempted to deescalate the situation over what police officials called "an extended period of time."

The suspect allegedly refused to comply with the orders of officers and one CPS member shot him.

EMS members attended to the shooting victim and took him to hospital.

Police have not disclosed how many shots were fired or where the bullet or bullets struck the man.

A CPS K-9 handler suffered a cut to his face during the response and was treated on scene.

CTV News has not confirmed what type of weapon the suspect had. A sword was spotted on the ground near the scene of the shooting.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.

