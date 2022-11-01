Calgary police stop 2 drivers travelling at least 50 km/h over speed limit

Calgary police are reminding drivers about the dangers of speeding after two people were clocked travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit on Halloween night.

One of the drivers was recorded driving 173 km/h in an 80 km/h zone near the 2700 block of McKnight Boulevard N.E.

The other was found to be travelling 144 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on McKnight Boulevard N.E. near Metis Trail N.E.

Both drivers now face mandatory court appearances.

"We would like to remind drivers that speeding reduces your reaction time and distance – dramatically increasing the risk and severity of collisions," police said in a social media post.