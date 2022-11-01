iHeartRadio

Calgary police stop 2 drivers travelling at least 50 km/h over speed limit


Calgary police stopped two separate drivers in the northeast for excessive speed on Oct. 31, 2022. (Calgary Police Servce)

Calgary police are reminding drivers about the dangers of speeding after two people were clocked travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit on Halloween night.

One of the drivers was recorded driving 173 km/h in an 80 km/h zone near the 2700 block of McKnight Boulevard N.E. 

The other was found to be travelling 144 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on McKnight Boulevard N.E. near Metis Trail N.E.

Both drivers now face mandatory court appearances.

"We would like to remind drivers that speeding reduces your reaction time and distance – dramatically increasing the risk and severity of collisions," police said in a social media post.

12