Calgary police stop sedan travelling 123 km/h in 50 km/h zone

Calgary police are using an example of excessive speeding from the weekend to warn drivers to slow down on city streets.

In a tweet, police say officers stopped a driver who was clocked travelling 123 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, more than double the limit.

A picture shows the white, four-door sedan stopped at a Petro Canada gas station.

"Follow the speed limit and keep our roads safe," said police in the tweet.

The driver faces a mandatory court appearance.

