Calgary police stop sedan travelling 123 km/h in 50 km/h zone
Calgary police are using an example of excessive speeding from the weekend to warn drivers to slow down on city streets.
In a tweet, police say officers stopped a driver who was clocked travelling 123 km/h in a 50 km/h zone, more than double the limit.
A picture shows the white, four-door sedan stopped at a Petro Canada gas station.
"Follow the speed limit and keep our roads safe," said police in the tweet.
The driver faces a mandatory court appearance.
Over the weekend, our officers stopped a vehicle that was excessively speeding. The driver was travelling 123 km/h in a 50 km/h zone & will now have to attend court for a mandatory appearance.
Drivers are reminded to slow down, follow the speed limit & keep our roads safe. pic.twitter.com/wE0EcTHrPp
-
Timmins police chief says plan in place to deal with recent resignationsThe chief of the Timmins Police Service, Daniel Foy, told CTV News after the police board meeting Wednesday that plans are in the works to attract new officers to the city and keep existing officers on the force long-term.
-
Fight to make the Detroit River a UNESCO world heritage site picking up supportA Detroit-based historian’s 15-year battle to see the Detroit River become a UNESCO world heritage site is getting more aggressive.
-
Algoma district to research caregivers, the ‘superheroes’ of health careA research study on caregivers in the Algoma district begins Friday. It's being conducted by the Algoma Ontario Health Team and Algoma University.
-
Councillors, residents call on Bylaw Services to enforce the rules for dogs in parksDog owners know their four-legged friends love to run free, but not every park in the city of Ottawa allows for an off-leash adventure.
-
Classes cancelled at Ponoka Secondary Campus after 'out of context' threat complaint: policePonoka RCMP say they received a report on Wednesday that someone was threatening to bring a firearm to Ponoka Secondary Campus.
-
'It's at a crisis point': Dubious insurer practice of paying less than Ontario minimum wage appears to be spreadingOntario’s insurance regulator says a major insurance company was just wrong when it told a man grievously injured in a hit-and-run to find caregivers to work for less than minimum wage.
-
Ohio derailment aftermath: Should people in K-W be worried?The toxic chemical burned following the fiery derailment in Ohio has prompted questions about the potential health impacts for residents in the area and beyond.
-
Timmins hospital provides update on withdrawal management programsSince March 7, 2022, the Timmins and District Hospital has helped around 280 people who were admitted for help in treating their addictions to opioids, alcohol or other substances.
-
Sask. kids relying on specialized pediatric unit left in limbo as doctor departsA Saskatchewan pediatric gastrointestinal unit may soon have no doctor left to staff it, leaving patients and their families scrambling for answers.