Calgary police take 1 into custody following Evergreen house fire

Calgary police took one person into custody on Wednesday following a house fire in the community of Evergreen.

Emergency crews were called to the 0 to 100 block of Evermeadow Manor S.W. at around 9:15 a.m.

Because of the cold, extra firefighters responded so firefighters battling the blaze could take a break to warm up if needed.

It didn't take long for crews to get the fire under control and it didn't spread to any other homes.

No injuries were reported and police say the homeowner and their pets were able to get out of the house safely.

Police say the fire is considered suspicious but, as of noon on Wednesday, no charges had been laid.

The Calgary Police Service's arson unit is investigating the blaze with the help of the Calgary Fire Department.