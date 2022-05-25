Calgary police union tells officers to remove 'thin blue line' patches

The union representing Calgary Police Service members has directed front-line officers to remove 'thin blue line' patches from their uniforms, its president confirmed Wednesday.

"After consultation with our members, and several meetings with the CPS executive and commission, we are encouraging members to remove the patches from their uniforms," read an email from Calgary Police Association president John Orr.

"We look forward to continued dialogue with the (Calgary Police Commission) and CPS in relation to this issue, as well as many others."

The issue came to a head earlier this year when the commission directed officers, through Chief Mark Neufeld, to remove the patches by the end of March.

The commission has earlier said the decision to prohibit the symbol was made for several reasons, including its contentious history in "division, colonialism and racism."

That led to pushback by members and Neufeld asking for a two week pause to discuss the issue.

The commission then set aside their decision and the two sides engaged in talks, leading to Wednesday's announcement.

At a CPC meeting on Wednesday, members said police officers have until May 31 to remove the patches. There was no update on what discipline would result from failing to do that.

The Calgary Police Commission is a 12-member body made up of 10 civilians and two city councillors and provides oversight to CPS.



