Calgary police used non-lethal weapons in arrest of city hall break-in suspect
Alberta's police watchdog is providing more insight into an incident at Calgary city hall earlier this week that saw a man set multiple fires inside.
Police were called to the municipal building at 4 a.m. on Aug. 2 for reports of a break-in, and arrived to find a man with a knife lighting fires.
On Friday, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) shared new details, saying officers used "verbal efforts" to disarm the man but, when those proved unsuccessful, discharged non-lethal weapons.
The male was taken into custody shortly after with the help of the Calgary Police Service's K-9 unit.
ASIRT says the man sustained "significant" injuries during his arrest.
Paramedics treated him on scene, then rushed him to hospital.
In addition to the knife, ASIRT says officers recovered accelerants used to set the fires.
As ASIRT investigates the use of force by police, the organization is asking those who may have witnessed aspects of the arrest or the events leading up to it to please them at 403-592-4306.
-
Only six per cent of OC Transpo applicants advance to bus driver training, statistics showOC Transpo is looking to hire hundreds of new operators this year for buses and the O-Train, but new statistics show only a small number of applicants are advancing to the training portion of the recruitment program.
-
Five places to cool off in Ottawa and Gatineau during the August heat warningCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five places to cool off in Ottawa and Gatineau during the heat warning.
-
Ottawa realtor addresses five current myths with the housing marketTaylor Bennett of Bennett Property Shop Realty addresses five current myths about the housing market in Ottawa.
-
2 North Island hospital emergency rooms closing this weekendEmergency departments at hospitals on northern Vancouver Island are once again closing due to limited staffing availability this weekend.
-
Deconstruction of stranded barge progressing at Vancouver’s English BayThe deconstruction of the barge that floated into Vancouver’s English Bay last year and got stuck is now underway.
-
-
Victims of South Surrey triple shooting that killed 2 identifiedHomicide investigators have publicly identified the three people shot at South Surrey Athletic Park last weekend, and are renewing their appeal for witnesses to the incident.
-
Artifact discovery leads to special dig at Anderson Farm MuseumA team of archaeologists wrapped up their dig at the Anderson Farm Museum on Friday afternoon. They searched the grounds for roughly four days after the discovery of some artifacts near the property's milk barn.
-
NB Liberal party to elect new leader on SaturdayThe New Brunswick Liberal party will elect a new leader this weekend. A leadership convention in Fredericton will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday, with voting scheduled to start at 2 p.m.