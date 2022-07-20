Calgary police vehicle catches fire, extinguished by CFD

Calgary firefighters put out a blaze that engulfed the front of a police vehicle in the city's northeast on Wednesday.

Police say an officer was driving a marked police truck in the area of Edmonton Trail and 25th Avenue N.E. at around 10 a.m. when a warning light came on.

As the officer pulled the vehicle over and stepped outside, the front end of the truck began smoking and caught fire.

The officer called the fire department, who extinguished the blaze before it spread to the cab of the truck.

A spokesperson for the Calgary Police Service says the fire is believed to have started because of an electrical issue within the truck.

The officer was not injured, nor were any members of the public.