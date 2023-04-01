Calgary power play sputters in series opener as Rebels blank Hitmen 3-0 in series opener
The Calgary Hitmen's return to the WHL playoffs for the first time since 2019 Friday night turned into a night of frustration as the team lost 3-0 to the Rebels in Red Deer.
Kyle Kelsey stopped 25 shots for the Rebels, recording the shutout, while Kai Uchacz, Jayden Grubbe and Fratisek Formanek provided the margin of victory with a goal apiece.
Uchacz scored late in the first period, and that was it until the final seven minutes of the third, when the Rebels added two more.
Brayden Peters gave the Hitmen a chance, stopping 33 shots for the Hitmen.
Calgary's power play went 0 for 5 on the night.
Red Deer took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference quarterfinal.
Game 2 is Saturday night in Red Deer, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.
Tickets for Game 3 and 4, scheduled for Monday and Wednesday night at the Saddledome, are on sale.
