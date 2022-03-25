Calgary preacher arrested in Alberta border blockade gets bail
A Calgary pastor has been granted bail after his arrest more than six weeks ago for his involvement with protesters at a border blockade in southern Alberta.
Calgary Street Church minister Artur Pawlowski is charged with breaching an order to keep the peace and with committing mischief by inciting others to block use of public property.
The charges relate to his joining a rally at a roadblock on Highway 4 outside Milk River, Alta., and later giving a speech heard on video telling protesters to continue their fight against government mandates.
A judge denied Pawlowski release on Feb. 9, but Court of Queen's Bench Justice Gaylene Kendall granted him bail Friday after a review.
Pawlowski is required to pay $25,000 in bail as well as a $10,000 surety from his wife and an additional $2,000 from his son.
He is under 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew except to attend church services.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.
-
Team Homan adds Sudbury's Tracy Fleury for 2022/23 seasonSudbury's Tracy Fleury is the newest member of Team Rachel Homan starting in the 2022-23 season.
-
Police find evidence of gunfire in downtown London, Ont.London police are investigating reports of gunshots early Saturday morning.
-
Police seize drone, $286,000 worth of contraband outside Kingston, Ont. penitentiaryShortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, a drone was seen near the Collins Bay Institution on Bath Road in Kingston, Ont.
-
Amid soaring inflation, automatic annual pay increases proposed for city councilAnnual increases to London politicians’ paycheques could soon become automatic, but a critic worries that could reduce accountability.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations continue upward trend with 707 patients receiving careHospitalizations due to COVID-19 are continuing their upward trend in Ontario Saturday as the province reports 707 patients receiving care, including 157 patients in intensive care units.
-
Man shot and killed in Halifax early Saturday morning: policePolice in Halifax are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city’s downtown early Friday morning.
-
Man struck by vehicle on sidewalk in southwest CalgaryCalgary police say they have some leads on a suspect that was involved in a hit and run involving a pedestrian early Saturday.
-
IN PICTURES: Here are Regina's most expensive house listingsHere are some of the most expensive residential real estate listings in the Regina area.
-
Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'Just over a month into the invasion, Russia's attack has slowed into a grinding war of attrition as its military tries to pound cities like Chernihiv into submission. Bombings of hospitals and other non-military sites have given rise to war crime allegations.