Calgary prepares for a spooktacular Halloween

Trick or treaters are preparing Sunday to brace for scares and haunted houses throughout Calgary.

Young candy collectors in Panorama Hills will enjoy a state of the art Halloween display, set up by Dustin Milne along Panton Way N.W.

“Lots of lights (and) smoke effects,” Milne said.

“We have nine smoke machines, speakers, audio, we have window projections and tv animation.”

Milne says he has decorated his home for eight years and says it gets bigger and bigger each year.

As the owner of a production company, he’s been able to get creative when it comes to handing out candy.

“We’ve got some COVID safe candy dispensers now so we don’t actually have to touch everything,” he said.

“But just seeing kids faces light up, everybody could use some good news these days.”

Preston Heir, lives in the southeast community of Auburn Bay. He says Halloween is one of his favourite days.

“Trick or treating and spreading the joy,” Heir said .

A Halloween block party on Sunday has Auburn Sound Manor shutdown, as homeowners each decorate their homes in traditional halloween style or themed homes such as Nintendo, the circus, Ghostbusters, or Beetlejuice.

“You get to see the DeLorean time machine, we have Ecto from the Ghostbusters,” said organizer Ken Graham.

“We will have some other members of the Alberta Ghostbusters with proton packs and we’re gonna have the Jurassic park explorer. We’re gonna have Kitt from the Knight Rider, two of the Herbies, the love bug, and Batman is also supposed to make an appearance at some point.”

The car displays have already caught the eye of some trick-or-treaters. Rohin is dressed as a lion this year and believes his block party is the best in the city.

“Getting to see these awesome two cars,” Lally said.

Graham is a 17-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces and he says this event is to help raise donations for the veterans food bank as well.

“Two years ago, we did almost around 1,200 children, and we’re thinking we could be up to 1,500 or more tonight,” he said.

The Auburn Bay event will have food trucks along with beer donated by Railyard Brewery for the adults. There will be campfires to stay warm, along with coffee and hot chocolate.

Calgary police say officers will be out patrolling the neighbourhoods making sure that “even the spookiest yards have safe passage.”

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is also asking trick-or-treaters to stick with members of their own household as they go door-to-door.

The city says a safe Halloween includes the following tips:

wear bright costumes with reflector tape that make children more visible to drivers;

costumes should not be highly flammable, or interfere with easy walking;

try to trick-or-treat while it’s still light out;

an adult should accompany younger children;

older kids who are mature enough to be unsupervised should travel in a group; and

adults should inspect candy to see that its not been tampered with.

Drivers are also asked to use caution and drive slowly, where there are trick or treaters present.