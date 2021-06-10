Calgary Pride announces 2021 schedule

Calgary Pride is set to make a triumphant return on Aug. 27 in partnership with B!G ART.

The 10-day festival will feature films, circus art and a wide range of LGBTQ2S+-centric activities.

Following last year’s virtual festival, Pride 2021 will have a mix of both in person and virtual events, officials say.

“We can think of no better way to use our COVID-19 safe venue than to celebrate Calgary’s diverse and creative residents as a community united in PRIDE," B!G ART said in a statement.

The festival will feature a free five-day drive-in show. Events include a movie night, theatre night, music night and a circus show entitled, Le Cirque de la Nuit.

The virtual Pride Parade will take place on Sept. 5.

“We don’t pivot, we sashay!” the organization said of their flexibility in accommodating changing COVID-19 health guidelines.

Local businesses are invited to participate in #OurPride. This opportunity is for businesses to hold Pride events that include fundraising initiatives for the local LGBTQ2S+ community.

Last year, #OurPride raised $30,000 for LGBTQ2S+ organizations in the city. Businesses who participate in #OurPride will receive free diversity and inclusion training.

Pride will also be holding a weekly podcast featuring people from Calgary’s LGBTQ2S+ that can be found on their YouTube page. The Calgary Pride app has also returned, where users can find updates on events.