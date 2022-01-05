Calgary property assessments mailed out as single residential home values rose in 2021
The City of Calgary mailed out close to 560,000 property assessment notices Wednesday.
The total value of those notes was $313.5 billion, an increase over last year by more than $16 billion.
The median single residential assessment was $415,000, a $40,000 jump from the year before.
For condo owners, the median price remained the same as last year, at $235,000.
Single residential property owners can expect their property taxes to rise, while condo owners may see a slight decrease.
Meanwhile, offices dropped 10 per cent in overall value, a dip the city said was caused by pandemic restrictions that cause people to work from home. That has played a role in increasing vacancies in the office sector and lowering property values.
Your 2022 property assessment notices are on the way.
The property assessment value is based on the July 1, 2021 market valuation and this year's median assessment value is:
��Single residential - $485,000
��Residential condominium - $235,000
To learn more click ��
-
Ottawa's school breakfast program needs help to meet the needs of delivering mealsOn a normal day, in pre-pandemic times, more than 13,500 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 in this region are fed a free nourishing meal through the program.
-
Children will react in different ways to online learning this month, Ottawa psychotherapist saysIf you are concerned about your child, you can reach out for services through counsellingconnect.org.
-
Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, has visa cancelledNovak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo Thursday when the country denied him entry and cancelled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to COVID-19 vaccination rules.
-
One person taken to hospital after Jane and Finch shootingToronto police are investigating a shooting in North York Wednesday night that left one person seriously injured.
-
Don't harass workers at COVID-19 test centres, B.C. officials warnB.C.'s top doctor and the province's ministers of health and public safety say they've "received reports" of people threatening, intimidating and harassing workers at COVID-19 testing centres.
-
Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 gamesIlya Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as the Toronto Maple Leafs heaped more misery on the undermanned Edmonton Oilers with a 4-2 victory on Wednesday night.
-
B.C. has 1.3M rapid tests in a warehouse, officials confirm after top doctor called it an 'urban myth'There are more than 1.3 million unused rapid tests in British Columbia, according to the Ministry of Health. And they are indeed sitting in a warehouse.
-
Winter storm could cause bridge and highway closures, officials warnThe winter storm heading for British Columbia could force the closure of major bridges in Metro Vancouver, potentially causing more chaos for commuters.
-
Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson enters NHL's COVID-19 protocolThe Vancouver Canucks say Elias Pettersson has been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.