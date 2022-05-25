Calgary property taxes are in the mail, due by June 30
The City of Calgary says it has sent out approximately 545,000 tax bills, and that all property owners should be receiving their bill by the end of next week.
Those who haven't received their bill by the first week of June are asked to contact 311.
Property taxes are due by June 30, and a late payment penalty of seven per cent will be applied to any unpaid portion of property taxes on July 1.
The tax deadline doesn't apply to the 285,000 property owners who pay monthly through the city’s Tax Instalment Payment Plan (TIPP).
"It’s important to note that this year the Alberta Land Titles Office was approximately three months behind on ownership and address change updates," said a Wednesday release from the City of Calgary.
"Alberta Land Titles is the city’s only source for property ownership details, if a property’s ownership or mailing address has not been updated by the Alberta Land Titles Office the tax bill will be mailed using outdated ownership information."
For more information on property taxes and to see how they are invested in city services you can visit the City of Calgary's website.
-
Addiction treatment program doubles in size, new locationMission Services of London has unveiled the expanded Quintin Warner House addiction treatment program.
-
Northern campgrounds expect busy summerCampgrounds in the northeast and around the province are looking forward to a summer camping season largely free of COVID restrictions.
-
U.K. prosecutor charges actor Kevin Spacey with sexual assaultBritain's Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday it had authorized criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.
-
AltaGas selling Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities for $1.025BAltaGas Ltd. says it has signed a deal to sell its Alaskan utilities business to TriSummit Utilities Inc. for $1.025 billion.
-
Heart attack survivors meet with first responders who saved their livesThe Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) will host its 8th Annual Cardiac Arrest Survivor Day celebration on Thursday afternoon.
-
Alberta to announce new steps to ease pressure on ambulance servicesThe Alberta government will reveal how it plans to ease pressure on emergency medical services in the province.
-
NDP signs defaced in London North CentreSome NDP campaign signs in London North Centre have been defaced.
-
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease to 1,005, ICU admissions at 154Health officials in Ontario are reporting 1,005 hospitalizations and 154 ICU admissions linked to COVID-19.