Public libraries in Calgary will welcome guests back inside beginning Wednesday with reduced hours of operation, but the return of regular service hours is expected next week.

As of Wednesday, library visitors will be able to physically browse and borrow items, use study spaces, access Wi-Fi, print and copy, and access the desktop computers and Chromebooks.

Face masks will be required inside all branches and capacity will be capped at 15 per cent. Guests are asked to limit visits to less than an hour, observe physical distancing and sanitize their hands. Eating and drinking will not be permitted.

Play areas will remain closed and there will be no on-site programs or gatherings.

According to Calgary Public Library officials, most of the 21 branches will continue to offer curbside service for materials on hold and select locations will still offer curbside printing.

As of March 15, libraries are scheduled to reopen with regular hours.

For additional details on the reopening effort visit Calgary Public Library – COVID-19 updates.