The Calgary Public Library is taking their locked library event virtual this year, just in time for Valentine's Day.

The escape room style game pushes players to solve puzzles and uncover clues to make their way out of the virtual library.

Requirements for the game include a computer, laptop or tablet and a stable internet connection—pen and paper are suggested to help figure out clues.

Each ticket can be played on one screen, which the library says is perfect for family game night, or through a video call with screen-sharing.

Tickets can also be purchased for friends and will show up in their inbox when the game launches.

The game is family friendly although some of the problems are difficult enough to challenge adults.

Locked library can be played anytime between noon and 11:59 p.m. on Valentine's Day with total gameplay estimated at two hours.

Those who complete the puzzle will be treated to a special surprise upon completion.

Last-minute ticket grabbers can purchase a ticket up until 10 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Tickets can be purchased on the Calgary Public Library's website for $42 with proceeds going towards Calgary Public Library programs and services.