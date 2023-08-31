Calgary-raised Cavalry FC winger Goteh Ntignee joins French club FC Annecy

Cavalry FC winger Goteh Ntignee, who grew up in the Calgary minor soccer system, was transferred to Ligue 2 club FC Annecy in France on Thursday.

It's initially a loan, but becomes permanent prior to the 2024-25 season.

Terms weren't disclosed but the deal is expected to net the Cavalry FC a league-record transfer fee.

Ntignee has scored two goals and two assists in 18 appearances this season for Cavalry FC.

From @CPLCavalryFC ➡️ @FCAnnecy ✈️



A look at the best moments and highlights from Goteh Ntignee in the #CanPL as the 21-year-old winger moves to France





The 21-year-old winger joined Calgary last August and once he learned the system, stood out for the breakneck pace of his game.

Before joining Cavalry FC, Ntignee played for Lokomotive Leipzig and FC in Germany.

As a young player, Ntignee played for East Side Memorial FC in the Calgary Minor Soccer Association, before joining the Pacific Elite Soccer Institute on Vancouver Island, according to an article on canpl.ca by Cavalry FC digital producer Mitchell Tierney.

"CPL was really good for me...being a young player you need to play and show what you can do"@CPLCavalryFC's Goteh Ntignee on joining @FCAnnecy in France, why he could be the latest Cav to thrive in Europe⬇️#CanPL | ✍️: @mitchelltierney





Ntignee, who was born in Nigeria before relocating to Canada as a four-year-old, is nursing a thigh strain at the moment, so the move stings a little less for the league-leading Cavalry.

"I think it is one of those where it is always sad to lose a talent but it was the same with Aribim (Pepple) leaving the club last year, that created the opportunity for Goteh this year," Cavalry FC general manager and coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. told Tierney. "That’s now going to be the next opportunity for somebody else to step into that, and as we’ve seen with Maël Henry, he could be next. Eryk Kobza. We’ve got these young players … So the pipeline is thriving and we are going to continue to do our bit for the Canadian game."